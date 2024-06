Hi everybody - this post will link to the two resources around Bogosort. The article was written earlier, but the video was created today - I figured this would be a good place as any to make a mention of them both

The video:

The article:

kirupa.com Bogosort Explore the whimsical world of Bogosort, a sorting algorithm known for its sheer inefficiency and randomness.

Cheers,

Kirupa